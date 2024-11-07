Kirkcaldy coffee shop sets date to launch community kitchen in heart of town centre

A Kirkcaldy High Street cafe’s bid to launch a community hub to offer meals at greatly reduced prices for old folk and anyone struggling in the cost of living crisis has taken a major step forward after a successful fundraising day.

Cupcake Coffee raised just over £3000 to help it buy the large oven it needs, and it is now aiming to have the new venture up and running by November 25.

It donated all takings from the cafe on the day, and received a number of donations of prizes for a raffle to launch its new hub at the back of the cafe. The space is currently not being used, and Simon Dugmore and Jason Ross, the duo behind the popular cafe, want to put it to better. use.

Their idea could see the hub serving up home made meals three days at week, at a price people can afford.

Melanie Ward MP Simon Dugmore and Jason Ross at Cupcake's fundraising day (Pic: Submitted)

Simon said: “Over the last year we have noticed the cost of living impacting on people.

" I came back to the cafe in March and you could see where folk would drop in for a cup of tea and cake or sandwich, now they are maybe only having the drink.

"They don’t have any extra to spend. People are pulling back - that has been very clear over the last five or six months

“The back of our premises have been empty for a while and we want to turn it into a community hub. Our plan is to start by doing hot meals Monday, Wednesday and Friday - and all home made.

Jason Ross and Simon Dugmore launching the fundraiser for the new community kitchen (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

"It could be a shepherd’s pie or steak pie, and we will sell them at a reduced price - we’re looking at £2.50 or two meals for £5 which we think it good for the town.

“It is aimed at older people but anyone passing who wants a hot meal sis welcome to drop in.”

Among those dropping in to support the fundraising day was Melanuie Ward MP for Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy.

She paid tribute to the cafe’s bid to supporting its community.

She said: “It was fantastic to be there on Friday and witness firsthand the team’s dedication and genuine connection with everyone that came through the door, along with the overwhelming support from everyone who contributed. This project showcases the unique spirit we have here in Kirkcaldy - a spirit of generosity and unity. "Every ticket sold, and every bid placed brought Cupcake Coffee closer to their goal. I’m very proud to represent a constituency that steps up to support projects like this. It shows just how special our community really is. The team have shown what’s possible when we come together to make a difference.” She added: “"This milestone shows the strength of community here in Kirkcaldy. Congratulations to Simon and his team for rallying such amazing support—it's a project we can all be proud of."

Cupcake has been a hub for many people over the years, and it will again open its doors on Christmas Day for folk to enjoy a festive meal - something it has done for a number of years. It too ties in with the ethos of community.

Said Simon. “We have been doing this for the past five or six years and it can get quite busy.

"If you are on your own or are a couple struggling to get by to come and get in touch. It lets folk get a hot meal and some company - and it’s a proper Christmas dinner."