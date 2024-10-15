Kirkcaldy coffee shop’s fundraiser to create community hub in heart of town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A coffee shop that has been at the heart of Kirkcaldy High Street for a decade is launching a new fundraiser to create a community hub to offer meals at greatly reduced prices for old folk and anyone struggling in the cost of living crisis.

Cupcake Coffee is staging a ‘Call For Help’ day on Friday, November 1 with a raffle where all proceeds will go to the appeal to buy a large oven. It will also donate all takings from the cafe that day to the fund. It has put out a call for donations to its raffles, and hopes to be able to launch its new hub - situated at the back of the cafe - by the end of next month.

The space is currently not being used, and now Simon Dugmore and Jason Ross, the duo behind the popular cafe, want to put it to a new use.

Their idea could see the hub serving up home made meals three days at week, at a price people can afford.

Jason Ross and Simon Dugmore launching the fundraiser for the new community kitchen (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Simon said: “Over the last year we have noticed the cost of living impacting on people. I came back to the cafe in March and you could see where folk would drop in for a cup of tea and cake or sandwich, now they are maybe only having the drink. They don’t have any extra to spend. People are pulling back - that has been very clear over the last five or six months

“The back of our premises have been empty for a while and we want to turn it into a community hub. Our plan is to start by doing hot meals Monday, Wednesday and Friday - and all home made. It could be a shepherd’s pie or steak pie, and we will sell them at a reduced price - we’re looking at £2.50 or two meals for £5 which we think it good for the town.

“It is aimed at older people but anyone passing who wants a hot meal sis welcome to drop in.”

Cupcake Coffee has always had a community ethos since opening its doors a decade ago in the building that was once home to McDonald’s.

Simon got the idea after seeing what happens overseas.

“In China there are subsidies for OAPs with the Government paying half the cost of a meal. That won;’t happen here- I get that - but the difference it makes is huge for anyone who is struggling. It is open to anyone, and I thought it was a great idea. We are ready to go ahead with our fundraising for cookers to get us started, and once they are in place we’ll start work on opening the doors to the hub.”

With its main fundraising set for November 1, the hosts hope it will be followed very quickly by the first meals being served.

They are also looking to stage community events in the hub as a way of bring people back together after lockdown - and there are plans to consider cooking classes using simple recipes

Added Simon: “It would be great to have the hub up and running by the end of November - 25th is a possible date we have. The coffee shop has always been a hub for people. We have lots who come in regularly - they might be on their own and they can come and have a chat with folk. It’s important we keep doing that because things are getting harder. When I came back I cut all our prices., As long as we have enough to pay the wages and bills I am happy.”

Cupcake Coffee is also opening its doors on Christmas Day for folk to enjoy a festive meal - something it has done for a number of years. It too ties in with the ethos of community.

Said Simon. “We have been doing this for the past five or six years and it can get quite busy. If you are on your own or are a couple struggling to get by to come and get in touch. It lets folk get a hot meal and some company - and it’s a proper Christmas dinner. It all connects people who might otherwise be alone or have a very quiet life not seeing many people.”

> Raffle details available from the coffee shop.