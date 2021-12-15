Kirkcaldy community centre opens doors to socially isolated people for Christmas

It will be open on Christmas Day in partnership with Hosting Hope to give 60 people their Christmas dinner.

They will be able to enjoy a three-course lunch which will be followed by song or two from musician, Tam Frame.

Mandy Henderson (right) with a volunteer delivering Christmas hampers last year.

Mandy Henderson, centre manager, said: “This is a community lunch for everyone, and it is always a lovely day for the people attending as it brings everybody together.

“As well as Christmas dinner, we are also again distributing 200 hampers in partnership with Newcraigs Church, Raith Rovers Community Foundation and Morrisons.

"These will be delivered on Christmas Eve to people in the community.

"The hampers were very much appreciated last year and it gives us all a chance to say hello and Merry Christmas to the community.”

As well as Christmas dinner, Mandy said that the centre will be expecting a special visitor this weekend.

Santa will fly into Linton Lane on Sunday, December 19, at 2:30pm to say hello to the children and to hear what they would like for Christmas.

Added Mandy: “"The tickets are free but must be collected before Sunday as various time slots will be needed to adhere to social-distancing.”The initiative is in partnership with Kirkcaldy Masonic Lodge, Last year, 100 children attended.

On Wednesday, December 22, the centre is hosting afternoon tea with the Grey Panthers group which will include entertainment.

Mandy said it was vital that the centre remains open to provide a place for socially-isolated seniors to go.

"We are concerned if we’re forced to close, the loneliness of another year will be too much for people.

"Since we’ve fully opened, all our group numbers have had full numbers especially our Grey Panthers whose membership has increased

"This generation has missed the company so much - I really hope we can remain open for the community.”

Kirkcaldy Foodbank will be open in the centre through the two week festive break, although the centre itself will close from Christmas Day to Saturday, January 8, 2022.

