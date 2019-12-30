Kirkcaldy community centre opens its doors on Christmas day to tackle social isolation

Linton Lane Centre in Kirkcaldy opened its doors and provided dinner to more than 80 people on Christmas Day.

Kirkcaldy Foodbank and Sam’s Cafe were also open at the venue to provide support.

Dinner was served by Hosting Hope – a community project which hosts free community meals, and aims to help address the situation of food poverty and isolation in the community.

The centre is a hub of activity which provides a home for essential services such as nursery day care, child health clinics, advice on addiction support as well as a Monday to Friday venue for the Kirkcaldy Foodbank.

There are also numerous recreational groups which operate at the centre such as Stages Dance School, The Grey Panthers Senior Citizen Group, Kirkcaldy Amateur Dramatic Society and several crafts groups and fitness classes.

Mandy Henderson, centre manager, paid tribute to all who helped to make the day possible.

She said: “Over 80 people attended the delicious meal prepared by Hosting Hope with 30 volunteers on hand to help.

“Those who attended were from a wide range of the community and came to enjoy good food and be in the company of others.

”We received a great number of donations and were able to support the Foodbank which was also open along with SAMH peer support at Sam’s Cafe.”

Mandy emphasised the importance of community spirit at Christmas time.

“For me it is the one day of the year when the centre is at its best, a special time when we all come together to share friendship and support.

“We are very lucky to have a community which is so generously committed to providing help and assistance where it is needed.

“I would like to say a large thank you to Hosting Hope and all the volunteers who came along and worked hard to ensure we had a wonderful celebration of Christmas.”

Staff at centre also recorded a podcast interviewing people and volunteers who were at the Christmas dinner last week asking them of their fondest Christmas memories.

The podcast can be accessed here.