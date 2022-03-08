The centre had eight volunteers working around the clock last week to box and label the masses of donations to be sent to staging posts in Edinburgh and Glasgow before being sent to the Polish border with Ukraine.

People in the Kirkcaldy area came together to fill two trucks with aid to send to refugees fleeing the advance of Russian troops in east Europe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre collected masses of aid.

Mandy Henderson, centre manager, said: “We filled two 7.5 ton trucks last Saturday which were then sent on to staging posts in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

"The amount that was donated was absolutely amazing - there was just masses of aid as everyone wanted to do there part.

"At the moment we’re having to wait before accepting anymore donations as they still have to clear the distribution points at the other end – as you can imagine we’re only one community centre so the staging points are absolutely full with aid from all over the country.

Pupils from Balwearie High School doing their part to help Ukrainian families.

Mandy said that as some families will be coming here to escape the war the centre will have to keep some aid back in order to support them when they arrive.

“As far as I’m aware, many families will be coming here so we will need to support them when they get here,” she said. "The sense of community spirit coming together to help families in need was amazing.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Volunteers at the centre filling one of the two vans.