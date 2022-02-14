Kirkcaldy community centre set to tackle social-isolation with new weekly cafe

Hayfield Community Centre wants to help those most affected by loneliness and isolation in the community by offering Lantounians fresh home cooked meals for only £1 with kids eating for free.

Cafe @ Hayfield will host its first sit down meal in the centre from 12:00 – 2:00pm on Wednesday, February 16 in the town’s Hayfield Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cafe will be held every Wednesday.

Staff at the centre are urging people of all ages to come along for a light lunch, a chat, and the opportunity to make new friends, giving people the option to either sit in or takeaway.

Cafe @ Hayfield will also be open this Friday for this week only, giving more people a chance to get back out and into their community.

Sue Carey, office manager at Hayfield, said: “Now that COVID restrictions have relaxed we can have people come to the centre for a sit down two course meal that will cost them only £1.

Hayfield Community Centre office manager, Sue Carey.

"This week our volunteer cook, Jackie Rowan, will be making spaghetti bolognaise to be followed by apple and blueberry crumble, and for anyone who is still not comfortable coming into the centre for the meal due to them shielding have the option to takeaway.

“All of the food will be made from scratch in the centre and we want to encourage people to stay for a chat and to have the opportunity to make new friends.

"A lot of people have been stuck at home due to COVID and there is still the fear factor there for people who have been shielding and scared to venture out, so we want to assure people that all precautions will be in place to ensure their safety when visiting the centre.”

Sue also said that the centre is welcoming new volunteers as well as new groups that would like to use the space that it has to offer.

"If anyone would like to volunteer with us or if there are any groups that would like to use the centre, please don’t hesitate to get in touch,” she said.

"We’ve been in Kirkcaldy for over 60 years and are a community centre for the community run by the community.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/HayfieldCommunity.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.