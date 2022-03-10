Kirkcaldy community centre wins award for emergency response during pandemic

Hayfield Community Centre was awarded the Emergency Response Group Award in this year’s Fife Civic Awards for demonstrating pandemic resilience and community support throughout multiple lockdowns.

As services and businesses shut down to help stop the spread of COVID-19, Hayfield remained open to ensure vulnerable people in the town were not forgotten, and that they continued to be supported.

Office manager, Sue Carey, said without all of the centre's volunteers the award would of been impossible to achieve.

Sue Carey, office manager, said: “We have just received this lovely award this week for our response during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We worked throughout the worst of it to make sure that the local community was still supported even though other services were closing their doors.

“It was such a surprise when it came through letterbox and it’s absolutely brilliant to get some recognition for all of our hard work at the centre."

Sue said that without her team of dedicated volunteers none of the work at the centre would have been possible.

"This award is all down to the fantastic work of our volunteers and without them we wouldn’t have managed at all,” she said.

“They are truly wonderful and always go the extra mile to help others – we only exist because of them.

"It really means a lot to us, I’m going to get a nice frame and hang it on the wall where everyone can see it.”

Sue added: “I want to remind everyone that we are still hosting our cafe every Wednesday where people can come and get two delicious homemade courses for only £1.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/HayfieldCommunity.

