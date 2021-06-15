The cabins are the culmination of the centre’s ‘Room for the Community’ project which was funded by a local businessman and supermarket giants Morrisons.

Mandy Henderson, centre manager, said: “A local businessman donated the two cabins in memory of his mother and grandparents.

"After reading a story in the Fife Free Press at the start of lockdown last year about our funding issues, they wanted to do something to help.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The newly installed portacabins.

“Morrisons also awarded us a grant of £15,000 to the project which has provided equipment, flooring, electrics and WIFI for the two cabins.

Lee Robertson, Fife Council welfare support officer with George Lindsay, board member.

"The cabins were painted by Paint Systems Ltd which they donated so kindly – they both now blend into the area so well that I have had people come in and ask where they are!”

The project aimed to add the cabins to the centre to accommodate the increasing demand for the foodbank and other services as the rising number of visitors to the centre meant that it was rapidly running out of space.

“The move has given Kirkcaldy Foodbank its own space to work from while we still store stock and support clients from the centre when extra support is needed.

"This has allowed the centre programme to slowly start again, freeing up the large space the foodbank has required since the start of COVID.

Kirkcaldy Foodbank volunteers.

“The second cabin is now ready for the Polish School to use every Saturday as a classroom – it has over 100 children attending.

“Fife Council Welfare staff also use it one day a week to support foodbank clients or anyone in the community looking for advice.

"Other support services have enquired to use the space and it is going to be a huge help to the centre’s programme.”She added: “George Lindsay our volunteer and board member has been amazing - he has laid all the carpet tiles, helped volunteers who painted the cabins, and ensured that all was safe with cabling.

“The project has again proved to myself and the board that the centre is important to the community and the kindness that people have shown us can be overwhelming at times.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.