Kirkcaldy community group set to benefit from £46,000 donation

Gallatown Gala and Community Group in Kirkcaldy is set to benefit from a £46,000 donation from Fife law firm, Thorntons.

By Darren Gibb
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 1:11 pm

The law firm has raised the whopping amount for Cash for Kids in Kirkcaldy thanks to its Charity Wills Campaign.

During the month long campaign, the firm didn’t charge a fee for any wills written, and instead asked clients to make an equivalent donation to Cash for Kids.

Staff from Thorntons (back row), Lisa Hainey, Donna Gray, Lauren Smith, and Graeme Dickson, handing the cheque over to Cash for Kids (front row), Victoria Hendry and Carly Mackenzie.

In Kirkcaldy, the money donated will help Gallatown Gala and Community Group, with the money raised going towards helping the group run more events for children throughout the school holidays.

Audrey Dishington, wills, trusts and succession planning partner, said: “Our Charity Wills Campaign is now in its 25th year and it is great to see it continue to get support from the public as time goes on.

"It is fantastic to see the generosity of our clients, and we are grateful to everyone who has supported this campaign.”

