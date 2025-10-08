Kirkcaldy community hub hit by tenth fire as vandals destroy outdoor space

The destroyed mud kitchen at Kirkcaldy YMCA Gallatown hub (Pics: Submitted)

The growing problem of anti-social behaviour across Kirkcaldy has been highlighted again after vandals set fire to an outdoor play space at a community hub - the tenth incident at the venue this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirkcaldy YMCA’s Gallatown hub is again dealing with the destruction after a fire destroyed its outdoor mud kitchen, which was a popular play area for local children and families. It was built by volunteers and used all year round, but was torched in the early hours of the morning last week.

Youth workers fear it is just the latest in a widespread pattern of wilful fires being set by youths - with many doing it to get reaction on social media platforms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shuggy Hughes, programme and funding manager at the YMCA, said: “There has been a huge increase in this type of behaviour in the last few months. It is so frustrating - it feels like it has been a hell of battle.”

With more than two decades experience in youth work, he says the situation is worse than ever, and has highlighted the damage in a bid to raise awareness in the community.

The YM hub is a key facility in the area and works with many local youngsters and families. Its outdoor kitchen was a hugely popular space.

“The kitchen is really well used and volunteers put a huge amount of hours into making it,” said Mr Hughes. “It is a beautiful outdoor space - and a safe space. There are a lot of activities here, and are we are working to offer positive diversions for youngsters, but this is the tenth fire this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have always had small scale vandalism - and for a youth organisation this is causing caused such anxiety and stress for staff and volunteers. We have a lot of elderly neighbours and they are concerned, and rightly so.”

“We have great community centre, a pump track and outdoor play facilities. We have built a range resources for use by local families to play, but there is huge increase in this type of anti-social behaviour in the last few months across Kirkcaldy. They are grabbing bins, throwing an aerosol in, and setting them in play spaces. It is really frustrating.”