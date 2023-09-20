Kirkcaldy community set to benefit from 'most ambitious' new hub in Fife

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The construction of the Templehall Community Hub is not expected to begin until summer 2025, but officials have begun a series of information sessions which will seek to give residents a clearer picture of the area's future.

In 2019, the Templehall Neighbourhood Development Plan team began consulting with local residents to gather their views and help inform the plans to develop and build a new community hub.

The team undertook a range of consultation activities, including 24 focus groups involving residents from a range of backgrounds, and pop-up shops around Kirkcaldy. Representatives from a number of groups were also able to visit Kelty Community Centre, opened in 2016, to see what was possible.

The artists impression shows the design of the new community hub (Pic: Fife Council)

That work will form the basis for the new project, which will be located a three minute walk from Templehall Community Centre’s current location at the site of the current Argos Centre.

Councillor Ian Cameron said that the plan is one of the most ambitious projects to take place in the Kingdom.

He explained: “This is a very ambitious plan and the administration has really stepped in to provide funding for what will be one of the most ambitious community focussed initiatives ever realised in Fife. It is unique, very ambitious and of course very much needed. It is a huge investment in the people from this community and I hope they can show their support”.

Fife Council has set aside more than £15million for the project. The new hub will see a number of services brought under one roof including incorporating a Community Centre, Local Office, Library and the Argos Centre. Further discussions are also taking place with Templehall Church to assess their needs.

Cllr Cameron added: “The benefit of bringing together many services are many and the fact that so many facilities sit side by side afford an immense opportunity for individuals and families to engage with each other and staff from all types of backgrounds and skill sets providing an umbrella of support and service like no other. It is a blue sky canvas for community development with ground breaking potential”.

Last year, it was revealed that supply chain costs had driven the project’s cost to more than £12million, an increase of £3million. However, the latest figures show that has now risen to £15.3million.

Raymond Johnston, Fife Council’s service manager, commented: “The council capital plan had originally included for £9m with the hope that external funding would also be secured. Following a full feasibility study and a commitment to achieve passivhaus standard for the Hub, we produced a fully costed plan which totals £15m and that now reflects the figure contained within the Capital Plan"

Whilst the construction of the hub will bring services under one roof, there is also hoped that the plans will help address housing issues in the local area.

The Templehall Community Hub information document states that the existing vacant buildings would be demolished and will be redeveloped to further increase housing in the area. However, further consultation will take place to understand the housing needs of the community. Work is already underway building eight new four and five bedroom homes and two wheelchair specific-need bungalows on the site of the former Fair Isle Clinic, with these expected to be completed by early 2024.

Housing needs are a key issue in the areal. Figures provided by Fife Council’s Community Council Profile data set shows that social housing represents 40% of provision in the area, compared to 23% in the wider Fife figures. The figures also show that nearly a quarter of children aged under 15 in Templehall are in relative poverty.

Cllr Cameron said that this highlights the “unquestionable” need for further social housing provision in the area.

He added: “When the facilities that are being replaced are demolished the sites will provide more social housing for families which is also much needed. So it’s a win-win on so many fronts”.

Following the conclusion of the consultation period, a paper will go to the Cabinet Committee for final approval.