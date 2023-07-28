Euan Forsyth, who works with Kirkcaldy-based Mithril Roofing, was named BMI Apprentice of the Year 2023. He came out on top after a two-day competition.

Showcasing hands-on roofing skills, an ability to work well within a team, as well as demonstrating marketing and business acumen, Euan claimed the award in the pitched roofing category, won a £1,000 cash prize and access to three years’ training through the BMI Academy.Euan, who is studying at Fife College, said: “To have won is a big surprise and it’s an amazing feeling. The competition has really pushed us all and I feel like I’ve progressed so much just in the last couple of days. I’m really happy to have been recognised and to take home the top prize.”This year’s competition had the theme of ‘Skills for Life’, reflecting the importance of apprenticeships in equipping young people with the opportunity to learn practical skills which enhance their careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The standard in this year’s final was absolutely phenomenal and everybody on the judging panel was blown away by the dedication and enthusiasm the apprentices showed for their craft,” said Simon Dixon, technical training manager of the BMI Academy. “Euan impressed the judges throughout the competition. We’re looking forward to welcoming him back to the academy to help him enhance his roofing skills even further, and are really excited to see where his career goes from here.”

Euan Forsyth receives his award after a two-day competition. (Pic: Submitted)

Aiden McKenna and Thomas Hollywood, directors at Mithril Roofing, said: “We’re so proud of Euan and seeing him named as apprentice of the year is an incredible achievement. He’s always been a really hard worker and is willing to get stuck into every job, putting his skills to the test and learning new ones. He’s got a great future ahead of him and we’ll be supporting him every step of the way.”