Kirkcaldy company’s support for Cafe Inc saves Fife Council thousands of £s

A Kirkcaldy company has saved Fife Council thousands of £s by delivering food to Cafe Inc venues free of charge.

The Instock Group stepped in to provide the help during the summer holidays and again for the October break when schools were off and the cafe operated to ensure pupils got a good healthy meal.

Its contribution saved the council approximately £2,500 in logistics costs each week.

Instock Group, a leading foodservice supplier, supported Café Inc venues in Levenmouth, Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes and North East Fife. It also extended its support by delivering for free during three weeks of the summer holidays, helping the council maintain vital services during a time of increased demand.

From left: Tino Reagan, David Toon (Fife Council Cooks); Councillor Linda Erskine; Colin Paterson, Driver with Instock Group; Dave Stewart, Instock Group and Stephanie Gardiner Café Inc project lead. (Pic: Fife Council)

Café Inc offers healthy meals to children and young people during school breaks. It provides around 15,000 meals on average each week during school holidays and plays a key role in tackling child poverty and food insecurity across the region.

Michael Payne, managing director of Instock Group, said: “We believe every child should have at least one meal a day.

“Supporting Café Inc is part of our commitment to making sure that this happens in Fife. We’re proud to play a role in making sure children have access to good food, and we’ll continue to support initiatives that make a real difference.”

The company’s support was warmly welcomed by the local authority.

Councillor Linda Erskine, Fife Council spokesperson for communities and leisure, added: “We’re incredibly thankful to Instock Group for their generosity and community spirit.

“Its support has helped us reach families in Fife that we were having difficulty reaching and have ensured Café Inc continues to provide vital meals during the holidays. Partnerships like this show the power of local businesses in helping us build a fairer Fife.”

Café Inc venues operate during school holidays across the region, with no booking required. Families are welcome to drop in and enjoy a free meal together.