Sarah Dickson (34) and Tim Simcock (32) entered into the partnership together at a ceremony last Wednesday on the first day that law was made available to mixed sex couples.

The couple first met at a party in Dundee in 2004 when Sarah was a student and Tim came to visit his brother.

She said: “We were good friends for many years before we got together in 2012.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Dickson (34) and Tim Simcock (32) from Kirkcaldy were among the first Fife couples to enter into a mixed sex civil partnership on the first day that law was changed to allow them to take place.

"It just became clear that we had feelings for each other and the timing was right at that point in our lives.”

Sarah Dickson (34) and Tim Simcock (32) from Kirkcaldy at their mixed sex civil partnership

Tim and Sarah decided to enter into a civil partnership two years ago after discussing that a traditional wedding wasn’t for them.

“We were sitting in the car eating lunch before Tim went to work, it was Valentine's day and we were talking about the tradition of women proposing to men on that day, but we didn't see ourselves having a wedding,” she said.

“Tim suggested a civil partnership as we had heard about them becoming available in England at that point.

"We had to wait two years for the Scottish legislation to catch up so we wanted to register our partnership as soon as possible!

“A civil partnership appealed to us because it seemed a truly equal partnership without the history and connotations of a marriage, while still giving us the legal protections of a recognised relationship - a more modern version of a traditional marriage.”

Sarah said they have put plans of a honeymoon on hold as they have recently bought their first house together.

“We had a small gathering of family and friends after our ceremony, with no plans for a honeymoon as we’ve recently bought our first property,” she said.

“Hopefully we can have a camping trip to Arran later in the year, as it's one of our favourite places we have travelled together.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.