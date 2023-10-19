Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Charlie and Sheila Oliver of Bowhouse Drive, Kirkcaldy, celebrated their Diamond Wedding Sunday, 15 October. Councillor Kathleen Leslie, presented flowers on behalf of Fife Council, and Clare Mitchell, Deputy Lieutenant, represented the Fife Lieutenancy.

The couple met while living in Wigtown and Stevenston respectively and spent the early years of their married life in Wigtown and Stranraer, before a brief three year stay in Wick. They finally moved to Kirkcaldy in 1985.

Charlie worked for Pearl Assurance, first as an agent and then manager. Sheila worked for a number of years within Abbeyfield Care Home, before volunteering with WRVS at the Victoria Hospital for a number of years.

Charlie and Sheila Oliver were presented with flowers by Councillor Kathleen Leslie and Deputy Lieutenant Clare Mitchell (Pic: Andrew Beveridge)

Sport and the local community has played an important part in both of their lives with each of them involved with clubs around Kirkcaldy.

Charlie is a longsuffering Motherwell FC supporter and is a keen follower of Kirkcaldy Rugby Club, where he could often be seen helping out over the years. Both their sons played for the Club, whilst two grandsons are still playing. Ann, their daughter-in-law, is the President of the Club.

Sheila is a keen bowler with the Beveridge Park Bowling Club, helping out with many of the admin roles and coffee mornings. Both Charlie and Sheila are involved with Abbotshall Church, attending most Sundays.