Margaret and Iain McIntosh celebrated their landmark wedding anniversary on January 25. The couple first met at Aberdour Palais and Jamestown Dance Hall. Iain was employed by the Inverkeithing Papermill, while Margaret was a secretary for an engineering company.

However, Iain was soon called up for National Service and after 18 months, was given notice that he would be moving to Germany, and the couple decided to marry. The service was at Rosyth Parish Church on January 25, 1958 with the reception at the Co-op Hall in Dunfermline.

Iain served in the army for three years before being discharged. Upon discharge, he returned to the papermill and Margaret secured a secretarial position at Miles Mark Hospital. The couple settled in Inverkeithing.

Cllr Carol Lindsay presented flowers to the couple on behalf of Fife Council, and Col Jim Kinloch DL represented the Lieutenancy (Pic: Andrew Beveridge)

Later Iain joined Fife Constabulary and served at various locations across the region, rising to the rank of superintendent. Margaret supported him faithfully working in shop assistant roles before retiring from the Carlton Bakery in Templehall ,having by then settled in Kirkcaldy.

They are the proud parents of Raymond and Colin. Raymond is married to Fiona and they are parents to Emma and Adam. Colin, who now lives in Tranent with his wife Susan, are parents to Sophie, Jay and Annie.

