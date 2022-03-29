Kirkcaldy couple celebrate 70th wedding anniversary

Richard and Margaret Martin celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on March 28. Pic: Andrew Beveridge.

Richard and Margaret Martin reached the platinum milestone on Monday.

The couple, who live in Citron Glebe, first met in Leven at a 21st birthday party in 1948.

They were married on March 28, 1952.

After five years they had their son Stuart, and two years later their daughter Gillian was born.

She sadly passed away eight years ago.

The couple have two grandsons Euan and Andrew.

To mark the very special occasion, Mr and Mrs Martin will celebrate the anniversary with their friends and family at home.

They were visited by Jack Perry, a representative of the Fife Lieutenancy, on Monday and were presented with flowers from Fife Council.

