Kirkcaldy couple mark 60 years of marriage

Wendy and Allan Sinclair with councillor James Leslie and Col Jim Kinloch, Deputy Lieutenant. (Pic: Andrew Beveridge)

Kirkcaldy couple Allan and Wendy Sinclair celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary recently.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Originally from Lumsden, Allan met Wendy at a dance in her hometown of Huntly in Aberdeenshire in December 1963.

They were engaged in June 1964 and married the following March at Strathbogie Church in Huntly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple moved to Kirkcaldy later on that year through Allan’s work at AEI Telecommunications. The Glenrothes factory was later taken over by the GEC.

The move was only expected to be for two years but Kirkcaldy was to become their forever home and they have always stayed in West Torbain.

Wendy had a part time job at the McVities Guest Cafe in the Mercat Centre and joined Torbain Church where she made many friends. She was an Elder of the church for many years and still attends regularly. They have two sons, Philip and Scott, and two grandchildren, Liam and Keryn.

Both Allan and Wendy are very community spirited with Allan always on hand to take friends and neighbours to appointments, shopping and he will lend his hand to many handyman jobs.

Visiting to mark the special occasion were Councillor James Leslie who presented flowers on behalf of Fife Council and Col Jim Kinloch, Deputy Lieutenant, representing the Fife Lieutenancy.