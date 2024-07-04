Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Kirkcaldy couple have celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary this week.

Katherine and Frank Rennie, of West Torbain, Kirkcaldy, celebrated their Diamond Wedding on Tuesday, July 2.

The Couple were visited by Cllr David Ross, who presented flowers on behalf of Fife Council, and Depute Lieutenant Col Jim Kinloch, representing the Fife Lieutenancy

Katherine and Frank were married in Pathhead Parish Church and have spent all their married life in Kirkcaldy. Frank was a Civil Engineer, whilst Katherine worked in the Co-op on Kirkcaldy High Street before her marriage. She would later be a school dinner lady.

Katherine and Frank were married in Pathhead Parish Church (Pic: Andrew Beveridge)

Katherine and Frank had three children - David, Michael, and Philip. They have since seen their family expand with the addition of eight grandchildren.