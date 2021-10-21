Michelle Gerrard and Stephen Meldrum are the lucky couple chosen for the ‘Mercat Marriage’ which will take place in the town shopping centre this weekend.

The couple will marry in private behind closed doors inside the Mercat surrounded by close friends and family.

The ceremony will be held as part of the shopping centre’s first large wedding fayre this autumn with stalls and activities spread throughout the mall.

Michelle Gerrard and Stephen Meldrum, who will be getting married in the Mercat Shopping Centre this Saturday after winning a competition.

The Wedding & Events Fantasia event is free and scheduled to take place over two days this Friday and Saturday.

Michelle and Stephen, who live in Kirkcaldy, were nominated by son Ben – who is giving her away on Saturday – with Michelle finding out on-air on Kirkcaldy Community Radio (K107fm) in August.

The competition was organised between the radio station, LJ Events by lj and the Mercat Shopping Centre.

Michelle revealed how the nomination came about: “I had seen the competition online and had shared it on my Facebook saying nominations welcome.

Lisa Ferguson (LJ Events by lj), the winning couple Michelle Gerrard and Stephen Meldrum, Alex Airnes (K107fm), Alasdair Irving (Mercat Shopping Centre).

"We have been engaged for nearly three years and had talked about getting married but it is a big expense. Stephen, who works as a roofer, was furloughed last year and I have had to cut my hours so money was tight.

"But unknown to me, my son nominated us for the competition and when I was told live on the radio I was speechless – it is such a massive prize to win!”

The competition was seeking couples who had been through a tough time and would never have had the means to get married.

Michelle, who is a sheltered housing officer, explained that Stephen’s son Adam, 21, has a life-limiting condition – a chromosome deletion – and that doctors had said he would only live until the age of 13.

Michelle Gerrard and Stephen Meldrum, who will be getting married in the Mercat Shopping Centre this Saturday after winning a competition.

"Stephen had always wanted Adam as his best man but we are not guaranteed every day with him. Adam came to live with us last June and it is difficult - but it is totally worth it.”

Michelle continued: "It will be very special getting married in the Mercat but we are quite private, so I am anxious about being the centre of attention. But it will be unique – who else can say they got married in the Mercat?

"Plus we have the reception in the Dean Park Hotel on Sunday and we couldn’t have asked for any better than that.”

Lisa Ferguson, the owner of LJ Events by lj, who is organising the Wedding & Events Fantastic event, said the fayre will feature 50 suppliers from all walks of the wedding and events industry.

Julie Anderson from the Dean Park Hotel - which has offered a wedding reception to the competition winners - pictured with Lisa Ferguson.

She said: “This is the first event of its kind in Kirkcaldy on such a scale and lots of suppliers are travelling from all over Fife to attend.

"We have food, decor, bridal/kilt wear, car hire, venues, beauty, flowers, photographers, pipers, live singers and much more.

"Our wedding boutiques will have stunning displays and live models and we have a grilling station in the Mercat foyer offering cooked food including a spit roast.”

She added: “My suppliers are absolutely amazing and I am also very appreciative to have been asked by The Mercat to host such a show.”

