Kirkcaldy couple’s Ibiza run helps net nearly £6000 for hospital baby unit

A Kirkcaldy couple have been stepping out in Ibiza as part of a fundraising campaign in aid of Victoria Hospital’s premature baby unit.

Ross and Jacqueline Walker took part in their first marathon on the Spanish island on April 6 to raise funds for the unit after their daughter Molly experienced complications during her pregnancy and was looked after by the hospital staff.

Fundraisers have been held by Molly's parents for Victoria Hospital's baby unit after Molly's daughter Riley was born prematurely and was well looked after by hospital staff. Pictured are Molly and Riley.

The couple wanted to give something back to the unit and last year began organising a series of fundraising events with an initial target of £2000.

Ross (52) told the Press they are now on their way to breaking through £6000.

A recent photograph of Riley who was well looked after by NHS staff at Victoria Hospital.

He said: “We ran the marathon in Ibiza on April 6 starting in the old town at the Marina, running inland and uphill to Santa Gertrudis and then back to Es Canar to the finishing line where our family and friends were waiting for us. Our trip was sponsored by Purplebricks Fife.

“The marathon took us four hours and 56 minutes without stopping and climbing 1000 ft of ascent in 18 degrees heat. Miles 21 to 26 were the hardest part of the event and took every bit of determination we had.

“The feeling of euphoria after crossing the line and achieving our collective goal was truly wonderful – however, it is very unlikely we will ever run this distance again.”

Ross explained why they opted for the Spanish holiday island.

“We chose Ibiza because we had spent many previous happy summers there and the route looked to be a real test for our one and only marathon,” he said.

“I was only supposed to help Jacqueline train but ended up getting roped into running it too, along with our good friends Matthew Goodsir, and Hayley Goodsir and Stacey Reed, who both ran a 12k race on the day.”

Ross explained why fundraising for the hospital was so important to the couple.

“Our daughter Molly was in and out of hospital for a couple of weeks due to complications with her pregnancy, while our granddaughter Riley was in the Neo-natal unit at Victoria Hospital from July 31 until August 19 , 2017,” he said.

“The money will be given directly to fetal medicine at the hospital in recognition of Dr Helen Russell and her team for them to decide how best to use.

“We cannot thank them enough for the wonderful care and support they showed us when we needed it most.”

Jacqueline kickstarted the fundraising selling home baking at work, coffee mornings and a raffle. As a family they have raised £5378 with a sizeable donation to come from Haldane’s in Glenrothes and Lynn Hunter Fitness.

Ross added: “We are absolutely thrilled to smash the target for such a wonderful cause.”