Kirkcaldy couple toast 70 years of marriage with celebration in town church

Edith and Jimmy Williamson, who are both originally from Kirkcaldy, marked the milestone on Sunday.

The couple were married at Invertiel Church on October 3, 1951 and have been members of Invertiel and then Linktown Church ever since.

On Sunday morning the congregation of Linktown church joined in their platinum wedding anniversary celebrations.

Edith and Jimmy were presented with a card and gift from the congregation by Rev. Dr. Graham Deans, Locum minister, and J Stewart Milne, session clerk.

The couple have lived in Kirkcaldy all their lives with Edith running Cutland’s Wool Shop in Whytescauseway with her sister most of her working life and Jimmy working at town furniture manufacturer, Mackintosh's.

Edith and Jimmy have one son Stewart, two grandchildren Adam and Miranda and two great grandchildren - Felix and Sasha.

