Kirkcaldy couple who met at Cowdenbeath dancing celebrate 60 years of marriage
Margaret and George Turnbull of West Torbain, Kirkcaldy, celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary on 21 March 2024.
Visiting to mark the occasion were Cllr James Leslie who presented a gift voucher on behalf of Fife Council and Clare Mitchell, Deputy Lieutenant, representing the Fife Lieutenancy.
The couple first met at Cowdenbeath dancing in 1963. Margaret worked at Woolworths in Kirkcaldy and George worked in Rosyth dockyard following on from two years of National Service.
They were married in Kirkcaldy on 21 March 1964 at Templehall Church. Since. Margaret and George have three daughters, and have since added four grandchildren & six great-grandchildren.
George likes to watch all kinds of sports, especially football and NHL Ice hockey, and also had a few trips to Toronto with his eldest daughter. Margaret likes to do jigsaws, gardening and some DIY.
