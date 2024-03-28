Kirkcaldy couple who met at Cowdenbeath dancing celebrate 60 years of marriage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Margaret and George Turnbull of West Torbain, Kirkcaldy, celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary on 21 March 2024.

Visiting to mark the occasion were Cllr James Leslie who presented a gift voucher on behalf of Fife Council and Clare Mitchell, Deputy Lieutenant, representing the Fife Lieutenancy.

The couple first met at Cowdenbeath dancing in 1963. Margaret worked at Woolworths in Kirkcaldy and George worked in Rosyth dockyard following on from two years of National Service.

Margaret and George Turnbull celebrated 60 years of marriage last week (Pic: Andrew Beveridge)

They were married in Kirkcaldy on 21 March 1964 at Templehall Church. Since. Margaret and George have three daughters, and have since added four grandchildren & six great-grandchildren.