Kirkcaldy course brings healthcare staff from across globe to advance careers

Healthcare staff from around the world are coming to Kirkcaldy to advance their careers.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The University of Dundee’s School of Health Sciences campus in the Lang Toun is welcoming a new intake of learners every month as part of a course that allows international healthcare workers to prepare for work in the UK.

The intense, week-long period of study is preparing learners from countries including India, Mali, the Philippines and Zimbabwe. The nurses undertake the training as preparation for their Objective Structured Clinical Examination (OSCE), which they are required to pass to work within health and social care settings. The course is also supporting nurses returning to practice after a period away from the profession. An online information event with further details will take place on Wednesday, December 13, with registration in advance required via Eventbrite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Suzanne Bell, programme lead, said: “The university has always provided the highest standard of training for learners from different backgrounds and levels of study. This course has the opportunity to empower international healthcare workers to fulfil their aspirations for working here in the UK. Welcoming these learners to our campus here in Kirkcaldy is a great privilege and those we host here speak in glowing terms about the town and the University.”

Suzanne Bell, programme lead at University of Dundee in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Submitted)

The course was initially piloted by Dr Kevin Stirling, lecturer in clinical skills and simulation coordinator - and the benefit to those sitting the nursing and midwifery council exam was quickly apparent.

Participants stay in Kirkcaldy throughout their period of study, with the university capable of training up to 120 people per year. Given their distance from home and the time away from friends and family – often several weeks - it devotes a portion of the course to ensuring their mental wellbeing.

Paul Smith, lecturer in mental health at the university, added, “This course has the potential to transform the lives of these candidates. Ensuring they are prepared both practically and psychologically is important and a responsibility that we take seriously as part of the programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad