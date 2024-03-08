Kirkcaldy craft shop hopes no Bad Blood after Taylor Swift merch leads to trading standards visit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Crafty Shack in the High Street was visited on Wednesday after trading standards received a call regarding merchandise produced ahead of Taylor Swift’s sold out concert at Murrayfield later this year – and it responded with a tongue in cheek social media post using many of Swift’s song titles.

Michael Fern, who owns the shop, explained: “A couple of weeks ago we had posted on our social media about some Taylor Swift goodie bags. It was an order we had been asked to do to surprise their friends who had tickets. We made up mock tickets and obviously someone has reported us for doing them.”

However, Michael and business partner Diane Pearson, addressed the apparent ‘bad blood’ with a hilarious Swift-themed post on Facebook. It name checked a number of Swift’s hits including Anti-Hero, Love Story and Blank Space, as the situation around the call out is explained.

The shop on Kirkcaldy High Street said the post was a way of making light of the situation (Pic: Crafty Shack/Getty Images)

It said: “Never in my “Wildest Dreams” did I think that I “Did Something Bad”! However, I suppose you can “Call It What You Want”. Just please, “Don’t Blame Me”, all I wanted was to be a part of the “Love Story” between a Swiftie and their idol. There will now be just a “Blank Space” where the merch used to sit… “If This Was A Movie” and I was an evil “Mastermind”, then we’d sell Saylor Twift merch instead

“I am trying to act like “Mr Perfectly Fine”, but I know “All Too Well” how hard it is for a small business to survive in the high street these days with “Castles Crumbling” all around us. Although The Crafty Shack was born in “22”, “The Story Of Us” is only just beginning… we have so many more exciting things to come!

“What is Better Than Revenge” is taking a moment to “Shake It Off” and tell ourselves: “Long Live” The Crafty Shack!!

“I did use quotation marks on all the songs so that we remain “Safe & Sound” because I tell you one thing, Trading Standards, “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together!”