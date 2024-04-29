Kirkcaldy dance school savours 'special moment' in return to Adam Smith Theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stages Dance School, based out of the Linton Lane Centre, held its first show at the Lang Toun theatre since renovation work and Covid restrictions forced the school to take its shows elsewhere.

Leigh Bonthrone, manager at Stages Dance School, said: “For the last couple of years, we have had our shows at the Lochgelly Centre which have been a really big success as well. It's a nice time of the year that everybody gathers to put everything together, but I think this one was really special because we got to be back at the Adam Smith Theatre where we started all those many years ago now.”

The return to the landmark venue was well received by both audiences and dance school pupils.

Stages Dance School was holding its first show back at the Adam Smith Theatre (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Leigh said: “It was a really good turnout and the crowd was really responsive to all the dancers as well. I think the audience as well as our dancers were just happy to be back at the Adam Smith. The theatre is such an iconic statement piece within the town.”

The dance school was founded by Amber Bonthrone, who is Leigh’s mum, and Zoe Lynch as a kids party company based on Link Street more than 20 years ago. However, with Zoe’s dance background, they soon began incorporating dance classes into the Party Place’s activities. Zoe joined the school after graduating in 2018 with former pupil Caitlin also coming on board as a teacher.

Zoe explained: “They actually started off doing the Stages Dance School’s first ever classes in the Beveridge Suite at the Adam Smith, After the classes got a bit bigger, we then moved to our home now at Linton Lane Centre, and the school has never looked back.”

The school is always on the lookout for new pupils, with those looking to join encouraged to get in contact at: s[email protected]