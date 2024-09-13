A dance school in Kirkcaldy has moved into new premises after seeing the doors close on its High Street home.

Alba School of Dance has a new base in Nicol Street after operating out of a church hall following the closure of Wilkies where it had taken over one of the upper floors.

The group had put a huge amount of work into establishing itself above the long-established clothes shop, but had to find a new home after the Lang Toun branch was not part of a pre-pack administration deal with enabled Wilkies to continue operating.Earlier t his summer the Alba team got the keys to their base at 15 Nicol Street and formally opened their door as last week after a lot of work to transform the space for the benefit of its young members.

Stacey Walker said: “After the closure of the Willkies building last summer, I was devastated. We had put so much work back in 2022 into making the former bridal floor of the building a beautiful dance space for our dance school.

Inside the new home for Alba School of Dance. Inset: Stacey Walker(Pics: Submitted)

We were lucky to be given the opportunity to continue our weekly classes at Abbotshall church halls where we have been running our classes, until the opening of our new studio this week.

“We were given the keys of the new premises on July 19, and have been very busy over the summer transforming the space from which was previously an office into a dance studio. Equipped with barres, mirrors, and new dance flooring suitable for multiple styles of dance.

“There was a lot of work involved with taking out electrical points and a patrician along with lifting the original flooring before our works could be started. My husband and his good friend, who is a joiner, completed the work carried out giving up their spare time to make this a beautiful new home for our dance family.”

Alba used several local businesses to get the place ready, including Henderson's Timber, The Sign Company, Multiprint and Laing & Co Plumbing.

Alba’s classes cater for age groups from toddlers to high school age, and styles include ballet, tap, jazz and musical theatre. For more information please visit Alba School of Dance’s Facebook page.