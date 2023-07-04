The Perfect 10 fundraiser hosted by Rhona McFarlane at Pettycur Bay Image’s Studio aimed to raise £10,000 distributed equally to 10 charities. However, the event, which was held on Satuday, June 24, proved so popular that they have been able to help an additional five charities. In total, the event raised £15,450 for charitable causes, with sponsorship and a raffle helping to bring in the funds. For Rhona, reaching the £10,000 target was a relief having set such a lofty target.

Rhona said: “I was delighted to hit the £10,000 because I was slightly nervous that I was going to have to empty my bank account. We hit £10,000 a good week before the challenge so I knew that was fine. We have the money. Everything else became not irrelevant, but the important part was achieving that money for the charities. Then it just snowballed that week. It just kept coming in and we got £3000 from the raffle as well”.

Dancers managed to rack up an impressive 1,048,377 steps during the two hour event. And Rhona was keen to thank those who took part and donated to the event. She said: “I’m just astounded by the generosity of both the participants and their friends and families that donated to us”.

Ten teams of ten completed 10,000 steps for charity, raising more than £15,000 in the process (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Interest in FitSteps following the fundraisers has also led Rhona to starting her own small business, FitSteps Fife with Rhona.

Pettycur Bay Holiday Park has nominated the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) as its chosen charity, but a number of other Fife charities are set to benefit. They include JDRF which was nominated by Crosbie Matthew Funeral Directors, and The Trussell Trust Foodbank and St Serfs Parish Church who were put forward by Bay Travel Coaches Ltd.