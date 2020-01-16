Kirkcaldy dancers take to the floor at famous ballroom in Blackpool

Two couples from a Kirkcaldy dance school competed in an event in Blackpool recently with great success.

Kirkcaldy Dance is run by dance teachers Jim and Karen Millar who teach Ballroom, Latin and Sequence dancing to local children and adults.

The Champions of Tomorrow Dance Festival was held in the famous Empress Ballroom, Winter Gardens, Blackpool from January 2 to 5.

More than 1000 couples from the UK, Ireland and Malta took part.

Kayden Byers (10) and Evie Robertson (10) competed in the beginners juvenile ballroom and Latin competition.

Dancing the waltz and quickstep, they reached the quarter final of the competition.

They also took part in the juvenile Latin competition, performing the Cha Cha Cha and Samba.

Kayden and Evie have only been dancing for about a year and this was just their second competition. And they have only danced together as a couple for a few months.

In the adult sections, John Millar (17) and Jennifer Ness (16) had a hugely successful day making both finals in the ballroom and Latin under 35 beginners’ sections.

Dancing the waltz and quickstep, they made their first Blackpool final, finishing in sixth place.

Later that evening, they also made the final of the Latin section. Dancing the Cha Cha Cha and Jive, they finished in fifth position.

Jim Millar said: “These are fantastic results for our dancers which saw them competing against the best in the country when they have only been dancing for a year.”

The dancers’ success in the event follows quickly on the heels of Kirkcaldy Dance members Kayden, Evie, John, Andrew Miller and Fiona McLeod competing in the Northern Trophy day at the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen on October 27.

Kayden and Evie reached the juvenile final in both ballroom and Latin, finishing fifth and sixth. They also did well in the solo and adult and child competitions.

John and Jennifer had a very successful day too, winning the open adult beginners ballroom and the Latin competitions.

They won two trophies – one for being first in adult beginners’ ballroom and the other for being first in adult beginners Latin. Andrew Miller and Fiona McLeod finished third in the social dance ballroom and second in the social dancers Latin.

Kirkcaldy Dance holds classes locally for kids and adults, singles and couples. Beginners are welcome.

For more information contact Kirkcaldy Dance on Facebook or contact Karen on karenroyalscot@aol.com.