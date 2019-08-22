Kirkcaldy date for Band of the Scots Guards

Kirkcaldy will receive a visit from the Band of the Scots Guards next month.

The band, along with the Pipes and Drums 1st Battalion Scots Guards, will march along the town’s High Street to the Town Square at 11.30am on Saturday, September 7.

They will give a display in the square and there will be Scots Guardsmen and their vehicles on display.

For 330 years the Band of the Scots Guards have been synonymous with musical excellence, and have taken their music around the world.

With their scarlet tunics and bearskin caps, they form one of the great iconic images of Great Britain, standing proud at the forefront of all the great ceremonial occasions which are the envy of the world.

The band supports state events throughout the country, with the most notable being the Trooping the Colour on Horse Guards Parade and the Remembrance parade at the Cenotaph in London.

This year the band has played in support of the 1st Battalion Scots Guards on operations in Cyprus and it is currently taking part in the Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

Following the band’s appearance in Kirkcaldy, along with pipers of the Scots Guards they will play in concert in Dunfermline Abbey in as part of the Outwith Festival.

The concert, which will start at 7pm, is free but ticketed. Tickets are available from Neil Crocket, secretary of the Scots Guards Association, by calling 01383 721530.