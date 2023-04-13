Kirkcaldy demolition: sadness as last linen mill to be torn down for new frozen food store

The former Victoria Linen Works on the corner of St Clair Street and McKenzie Street will soon be torn down and replaced with a new Farmfoods store.

Councillors gave the go-ahead on Wednesday, but while the decision brings new use to the land, it was met with a sense of sadness in some quarters.

The building was home to Peter Greig & Co and when the doors closed in 2021, it was Scotland’s last linen mill.

Images from the last linen mill in Scotland (Pics: Peter Greig, Fife Free Press & George McLuskie)

The factory had been in operation since 1825, employing generations of families - at the height of the industry it was one of 15 mills across Kirkcaldy alone.

By the time it closed it employed just 20 people, and the brass name plaque was quietly removed from the front door, and the building emptied.

Structurally, it is said to be in a poor condition, and a report to councillors said: “While the former Linen Works building provides a visual link to Kirkcaldy’s history and is a distinctive feature within our local townscape, it’s not a listed building and it’s not in a conservation area.”

That background enabled Farmfoods to get approval to raze it and build a new store.

One of the workers drawing in at the factory in its early days. (Pic: Peter Greig & Co)

But the sense of loss was evident as news of the decision was confirmed with many people asking why the factory could not have been rejuvenated as a heritage site to celebrate the once huge linen industry.

Others wanted to see its distinctive features retained. Some will survive - Farmfoods has reviewed the proposed design of the building and made amendments which allow for some re-use of the stone from the existing building, and it said it will replicate the saw tooth roof in its design in a nod to its past.

On the Fife Free Press’ Facebook page, several people pointed out the unique look-out on the roof - a World War Two sentry tower that enables you to see across parts of Kirkcaldy.

Matthew Ritchie wrote: “It should be saved and displayed at the Museum, but I don’t suppose that matters in Kirkcaldy. We seem to know the cost of everything and the value of nothing”

Teresa Hyatt Fraser added: “Historic buildings such as this should be a priority to save as there are other ways to fill the need of additional food shops for our growing population.”

Others described its demolition as “a crying shame” and a loss to the town.

Writing on Kirkcaldy and Dysart in Old Pictures and Postcards, John Ennis said: “Kirkcaldy might claim the most significant linen heritage in Scotland yet there doesn’t seem much willingness to celebrate or capitalise on this locally. The evidence is clear of the link between heritage, community, tourism, well-being, and wealth creation.

“This evidence supports imaginative repurposing of buildings elsewhere throughout Scotland and internationally.”And he asked: “What is the lasting value of a new frozen food store and car park? Times are tough money wise but a bit of innovative thinking might have saved something here - feels like a golden opportunity missed.”

Jane Ferguson added: “Kirkcaldy has a rich history of linoleum, pottery and linen building - now there is hardly a vestige of any of it left. Dundee turned its jute factory into a historical tourist destination and then turned it's whole city into the same. Now it has attracted the V & A.

