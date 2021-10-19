Kirkcaldy development group appealing for volunteers to help clean-up of Rabbit Braes this weekend

The development group is a small group of volunteers, working towards improving the Rabbit Braes in Kirkcaldy for the use of the community.

The group is asking that anyone who is willing to volunteer their time to meet them at the electrical substation at the end of Linton Lane for 10:00am on Saturday, October 23.

The clean-up will be held this Saturday.

Volunteers will be provided with litter pickers and black bags, but must provide their own gloves and suitable footwear.

Lorraine Wilkinson, chairman of RBDG, said: “We will be holding the family friendly clean-up this Saturday from 10:00am – 12:00pm, and are appealing for any extra volunteers who would like to come and help us out.

"We do two clean-ups of the braes every spring and autumn as people still think it is okay to come here and fly-tip their rubbish.

Chairman of the Rabbit Braes Development Group, Lorraine Wilkinson.

"There seems to be a real problem with empty cans and bottles as teenagers like to go to the braes to drink – one time I filled 10 black bags with cider bottles from a five metre squared patch.

"As well as empty alcohol containers we have found everything from burned out cars to building waste on the braes over the years.”

The clean-up event will be family friendly with Lorraine giving out a prize for the most unusual item of rubbish found.

"We try to make it fun for any children who help out, and we give out a prize for the weirdest item of rubbish found – one year someone found a set of false teeth!

"It is also good for the children to see the adults work together as it sets a good example and really makes a difference to them, and Councillor Judy Hamilton will also be joining us this Saturday with her wellies on to lend a hand.”

"Usually around 10 to 15 people turn up, but I’m hopeful that we can get more volunteers this time to help us get rid of the unsightly rubbish.

"All of this mess and fly-tipping is totally unnecessary in this day and age.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/RabbitBraes/.

