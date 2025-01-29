Kirkcaldy district groups bid to win public vote for share of £300,000 of funding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Groups across Kirkcaldy district have thrown their projects into the hat in a bid to win a share of a £300,000 pot of funding.

The ‘Bright Ideas’ initiative launched by Fife Council has attracted 89 applications - and a shortlist will now go forward to a public vote in February.

The campaign is overseen by a community led steering group of residents from Kirkcaldy, Dysart, Burntisland, Kinghorn, Auchtertool and Puddledub, who have worked with Kirkcaldy area community’s development team. It is now evaluating all the submissions ahead of announcing the shortlist in February, with funded projects then chosen by a public vote in early March.

Paul McGhie, steering group chair, said: “It has been brilliant to be involved in the ‘You Decide’ campaign, working alongside our council colleagues to ultimately bring positive change to the area. We’re delighted all the work so far has paid off with such a great response from people and groups across the Kirkcaldy area, who have submitted an exciting mix of project ideas for consideration.

The projects which make the shortlist will go to a public vote (Pic: Submitted)

“It’s been a great start to the campaign, but work continues now into the New Year as we head towards the all-important public vote and the eventual development and delivery of projects set to make our communities even better places to live, work and visit.”

Among a diverse and eclectic range of local project ideas, applications include a community café; coastline regeneration project; a people’s sauna; community cinema; new playpark; a whale park; a sober pub; a sensory garden; community choirs; drama groups; a Jazz Prom and a Festival of Kirkcaldy.

They were all submitted via the campaign’s “Bright Ideas” application form on the You Decide/Kirkcaldy web page, with the steering group then working with potential applicants over the last few months to discuss and develop ideas further.

Applications were sought from projects designed to help with the cost-of-living crisis; build community spirit; support early intervention and crisis prevention and bolster local economies and skills. Projects aimed at further enhancing Kirkcaldy town centre and waterfront and those improving the area’s outdoor places and spaces were also welcome. Applications across broader themes including health & wellbeing and green initiatives combating climate change also fell under the campaign’s criteria, with projects able to apply for funding ranging from £500 to £15,000.

Councillor Ian Cameron, Kirkcaldy area committee Convenor said: “When we launched “You Decide” back in October, we asked if people across the Kirkcaldy area had a ‘bright idea’” for a project and if so, then we wanted to hear it … and boy did they respond!

“To get 89 applications is a great return,featuring an exciting array of project ideas, each in their own way capable of enhancing and benefiting the communities in which they would be delivered.

“That fantastic response is testament to the dedicated work of the community led steering group, and I thank them for their tireless and professional efforts in generating so much interest.”

He went on: “You Decide provides a terrific opportunity for local people to get involved, and make their voices heard by deciding how public money is best spent across their communities - local democracy in action essentially!

“I look forward to the next stage of this wonderful campaign and the eventual projects chosen by the public which will make a positive difference to the Kirkcaldy area, now and in years to come.”