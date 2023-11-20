A Doctor Who fanatic in Kirkcaldy hopes that his stall of memorabilia at a popular market will help inspire a new generation of fans of the show as a new Doctor prepares to regenerate.

Bob Brews takes his range of Doctor Who memorabilia to the market held in the Mitchelston Industrial Estate each week, where he exhibits and sells the pieces.

Although he has been a loyal viewer since the first episode in 1963, he has built his collection since the series returned to screens in 2005.

Bob explained: “I started collecting around about that time, so all the stuff I’ve got is new and still in its original packaging. Everything you can think of - Daleks, K-9, the Cybermen, various characters from across the series.”

Bob Brews with his Dr Who memorabilia collection (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Bob takes his prized pieces along to the Boot and Mart, including his Daleks and an animatronic Face of Boe, where he’s had an opportunity to introduce the show to new fans.

He explained: “I had a wee lad yesterday, he stopped in front of the booth, looked over and he was curious but he said ‘I’ve never heard of Doctor Who’ and I was a wee bit sad. He was of that age where, because there were big gaps in the series, he’s maybe never picked up on it.”

The Doctor Who universe will soon add another Fife connection alongside Bob, who said his favourite Doctors are David Tennant and Matt Smith. The Incoming 15th Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa – most recently seen in the Netflix smash hit series Sex Education – spent part of his childhood in Dunfermline and was educated at Dunfermline High School.

Ncuti will make his debut as the Doctor in this year’s Christmas Day episode and Bob said that he hopes the next series will take on a more up to date, movie style presentation.

He explained: “I’d like to see it expand a bit more and look less like a TV series. I’d like to see a more up to date movie rather than the Doctor Who and the Daleks with Peter Cushing in it sort of thing. They were a bit cheesy, although they were good at the time.”