Kirkcaldy documentary to appear on BBC tonight

A documentary telling the story of Kirkcaldy’s linoleum manufacturing heritage is to be shown this evening.

BBC Scotland will offer viewers another chance to see The Town That Floored The World this evening at 8pm.

Directed by Glasgow-born Maurice Smith and produced by Shruti Rao, the programme explores the origins of the “magic material” from the mid 19th century, revealing how the town came to own the right to produce it in huge quantities, taking it all over the world.

Val McDermid was among those interviewed for the programme, which was first shown in May last year.

