Kirkcaldy drink at heart of rooftop winter wonderland with stunning views of Edinburgh Castle
It comes just months after Magnum made the Lang Toun its new home after opening a dedicated new global production and bottling centre. The facility is now at full capacity as it prepares to distribute over 30,000 litres of Magnum across Scotland, the rest of the UK, Canada and South Africa in time for the Christmas rush.
Now, throughout December and into the New Year, the new Magnum Winter Wonderland will be at the Cold Town House in Edinburgh’s Grassmarket, offering spectacular views of Edinburgh Castle.
Hundreds of sparkling Christmas lights will illuminate the setting which includes a ski lift photo opportunity, as well as faux fur blankets and cushions to keep people cosy.
The team of mixologists at Cold Town House have also created a choice of four Christmas cocktails made with Magnum to help keep guests warm from the inside out, including Nutcracker, Banana Bread, Peanut Butter Cup and Madvocaat.
A Magnum shooter board inspired by Santa’s reindeer is available, including Rudolph (Magnum & Strawberry Liqueur), Dasher (Magnum & Banana Liqueur), Vixen (Magnum & Kahlua) and Prancer (Magnum & Peach Liqueur).
Lee Schofield, Magnum director said: “We’re really excited to be working with our friends at Cold Town House to launch Magnum’s new rooftop bar experience. Once again, we’ve created a magical winter wonderland for people to celebrate the festive season with family and friends, whilst raising a glass to our truly Scottish brand. As well as getting the chance to enjoy Magnum in the stunning backdrop of Edinburgh Castle, the Magnum Winter Wonderland will help people capture those perfect moments on Instagram or TikTok.”
She hailed 2024 as “a phenomenal year for Magnum” adding: “We’re now the only scotch malt whisky cream liqueur brand exclusively crafted and bottled at our global production centre right here in Scotland. We’re already gearing up to distribute over 30,000 litres of Magnum across Scotland, the rest of the UK, Canada, the United States and South Africa in time for Christmas.”
Magnum sees a 30 per cent boost in global sales during the festive season, which is the most popular time of year for cream liqueur consumption.
The new Magnum Winter Wonderland is now open seven days a week from 11.30am until late.
