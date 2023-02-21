Noble Foods, which has an egg packing operation at Strathore Road, Kirkcaldy, will help to raise vital funds and create volunteering opportunities in support of the charity’s work.

Magic Breakfast works with primary, secondary, additional support needs and special educational needs schools in disadvantaged areas of Scotland and England, offering breakfasts to around 200,000 children to ensure they start their school day with the energy and nutrition they need.

It also campaigns for long term solutions to end hunger as a barrier to learning.

William Maughan, guild producers for the happy egg co

Noble Foods is supporting the charity through volunteering and food donations at a company-wide level and by donating to Magic Breakfast via the UK’s number one egg brand, the happy egg co.

A new on-pack promotion will soon roll-out on over 480,000 packs of the happy egg co. where one breakfast will be donated for every three packs purchased across a combination of pack sizes.

Noble Foods is also gearing up to supply the happy egg co. to the charity’s partner schools. It will be the very first time that eggs are included in the charity’s provision.

Duncan Everett, chief executive, said: “Supporting a UK based charity with a small footprint, but a huge impact, was very important to my colleagues and I from the very start of our discussions

“We also unanimously agreed that a nutritious breakfast and the ability to learn were two causes of great importance to all of us.”

Emily Wilkie, director of fundraising and development at Magic Breakfast said: “We’re so excited to be partnering with Noble Foods, a company that truly values the importance of a nutritious breakfast.

