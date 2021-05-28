Kaidence Gordon wanted to raised the cash to provide patients in the hospice with fleece blankets, tea, coffee and biscuits after her gran had said that she was cold while being cared for in the hospice.

Spurred on by her granny’s words, determined Kaidence rolled up her sleeves and got to work organising a bake sale to raise funds for the crucial service.

Zoe Graham, Kaidence’s mum, said: “My mum sadly passed away from cancer on April 27 after 10 weeks of being cared for in Victoria Hospice.

Kaidence with her donation for Victoria Hospice.

"Kaidence got the idea to raise the money for blankets after my mum had said she was cold in the hospice, we later found out that after someone passes away the blankets that are provided by the NHS are thrown away.

Kaidence delivering the blankets to Victoria Hospice.

"This made Kaidence upset, so she wanted to donate blankets so that people's families can keep them when their loved ones pass away to remember them by."

The plucky P4 pupil, under the watchful eye of her mum, set to work to create a delicious array of baked treats to sell to family and friends.

“She does it all herself, she measures, mixes, and bakes everything from scratch,” Zoe said. “After she had raised the money we went and spoke to the staff at the hospice and decided to spend £100 on blankets, and £100 on tea, coffee, and biscuits for the patients there.

"She has had me in tears with how caring she has been, we are all so proud of her.

“It has been a horrific year for us as we lost my grandad last May and my mum this year, so seeing Kaidence doing something so kind for others has been really nice.

"Kaidence is already talking about her next fundraiser – she wants to raise money to buy nice things for the hospice to make it more homely for the patients.

"She is a very headstrong girl and we hope that she keeps it up, but we know she will.”

