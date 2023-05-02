Kirkcaldy Esplanade closure: urgent gas pipe repairs spark diversions
Part of Kirkcaldy’s waterfront has been closed while engineers repair a damaged gas pipe.
Diversions are in place on the Esplanade near Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre while the urgent work continues.
SGN said the damage was caused by a third party, and its engineers are on site. The closure was necessary to allow them to work safely.
The road closed late this afternoon, and diversions will remain in place until the situation is resolved.
A spokesman for SGN said: “We’re carrying out urgent repairs in Esplanade following third party damage to our gas network earlier today To ensure everyone’s safety while we fix our pipe, we’ve needed to close the road around our site.”