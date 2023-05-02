Diversions are in place on the Esplanade near Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre while the urgent work continues.

SGN said the damage was caused by a third party, and its engineers are on site. The closure was necessary to allow them to work safely.

The road closed late this afternoon, and diversions will remain in place until the situation is resolved.

The Esplanade is partially closed (Pic: Fife Jammers)