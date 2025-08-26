Kirkcaldy Esplanade: more lights to be added to Lang Toun waterfront

More of Kirkcaldy’s waterfront is set to be lit up.

Councillors on Kirkcaldy area committee have agreed to extend the festoon lighting at a cost of £63,000 after hearing of the positive feedback from residents and visitors.

The lights were first added in 2021, and have changed colour to mark various events and anniversaries. In 2022 they turned blue and yellow to support for the Ukraine following the invasion by Russia.

The new phase will see lights added from The Basin to Nicol Street with the money coming from the Common Good Fund. For technical reasons it is not possible to run them the length of the Esplanade.

More lights are to be added to Kirkcaldy's Esplanade (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Julie Dickson, community manager, told the committee: “The lighting came up through councillor priorities as well as members of the general public. They like the festoon lighting which can change colour to mark a specific occasion and that has been really well received.”