Kirkcaldy eyesore: derelict pool site exposed as perimeter fences to be repaired

The derelict site of the former swimming pool has been left exposed for all to see - some six years since the bulldozers departed and left behind an empty gap site.

The site was bought for a token £1 by the previous owners of the Mercat who pledged it wouldn’t become a white elephant, and inherited by Glasgow based Gatehouse Property Management when it bought the centre in 2021. It confirmed this week work new fencing would be going up.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism.

The company also said it had suffered a “high level of vandalism and anti-social behaviour” resulting in damage to windows and doors on the centre’s Esplanade entrances which are also now behind security fencing while repair work takes place.

The damaged fences have revealed the extent of the dilapidated site (Pics: Fife Free Press)

The exposed pool site was branded an “absolute disgrace” by one councillor and a “blight on the landscape” by another. Chunks of the wooden fence around the former pool site have collapsed, leaving parts of it wide open, while rusted padlock gates on one side underline how long it has sat empty.

Councillor Ian Cameron, convener of Kirkcaldy area committee, admitted there was an air of neglect to the site, adding: “It does detract heavily from the overall aesthetic of the waterfront. It also sits beside the multi-storey car parks which the area committee wants to see demolished, opening up the whole area to investors.”

Other councillors were more blunt.

Councillor Kathleen Leslie (Burntisland, Kinghorn, Western Kirkcaldy, Tory) said the site was “an absolute disgrace” and criticised the council for “endless talks and handwringing” over the waterfront development.

“We were told about this great new Waterfront and pods for coffee houses that the changes to the road network along the Esplanade would bring would all be wonders to the town. Instead we have seen a continued managed decline,” she said. “It just seems there has been an ongoing lack of long term thought by the council and also by some, particularly, former councillors. “Kirkcaldy town centre and the Esplanade have so much potential but we see one tinkering around the edges project after another. I would like to see some statistics on how many people the endless work on the road network has put off coming into the town.”

Councillor Blair Allan (Kirkcaldy Central SNP) said the pool site and the fenced off Mercat was a “continuing blight on the Esplanade, the whole impression of the town, the Mercat ownership and the Council and on the very worthwhile efforts to improve the Prom.”

He added; “It's been ten long years since the swimming pool was pulled down! This, and the redevelopment of the Esplanade car parks, needs urgent attention. The lethargy towards the matter goes on, with a seemingly ‘let's wait and see what happens’ mentality.”

A spokesman for Gatehouse said: “The hoardings to the Esplanade development land incurred storm damage and new fencing is being erected.

"It is hoped this land will form part of a redevelopment that can be linked to the council’s esplanade car park when this site is cleared in the near future and there has been some early discussions with Fife Council on this.