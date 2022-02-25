Kirkcaldy family appealing for funds to give 'life and soul of party' Wally Wallace send off he deserves

Ian Wallace, who was affectionately known as Wally, passed away at his home in Kirkcaldy on February 14, just a day before his birthday.

Now, Wally’s daughters Siobhan Wallace and Debbie Stewart, are appealing for help to raise the £1000 needed to pay for the deposit of his funeral as he had no plans put in place in the event of his death.

Ian with his two daughters, Siobhan and Debbie.

So far the sisters have raised £645 with their GoFundMe campaign but need to raise a further £355 in order to pay the deposit the day before his funeral on March 7.

Siobhan, a support worker from Kirkcaldy, said: “Our dad died suddenly two weeks ago – it was such a shock for us as there were no warnings that this would happen to him.

"He was a real people person and was the life and soul of the party – he was a very popular and he knew everybody.

"In the last few years he struggled with bad arthritis and with the coronavirus pandemic he never got out much.”

Siobhan said that she and her dad were very close and that his sudden death has had shocked the family.

"My dad and I were joined at the hip when I was younger,” she said. “His death has really affected my youngest son as well as they were great pals who used to watch scary movies together.

"He helped me out a lot over the years as I’m a single mum and he would watch my three boys for me when I was working to provide for them.

"I don’t think I’ve really absorbed that he is gone – I keep going to phone him only to realise that he isn’t here anymore, it’s horrible.”

She added: “If anyone can help us we would be so grateful, no matter how small the donation is it all helps to give my dad the send off he deserves.

"He wouldn’t have wanted anything flashy, we just want a service to be able to say goodbye.”

If you would like do donate to Siobhan and Debbie’s GoFundMe, please visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/give-our-dad-wally-the-send-off-he-deserves.

