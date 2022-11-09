The Mohammed family faced off against the Hayes from Northumberland on Sunday’s edition, but it was actually filmed at the studios in Maidstone studios back in December 2020.

Nahreen Mohammed was one of the family members taking part alongside husband Imran, daughter Asma, son Umar and brother-in-law Pete. She said that they were “in their element” as they met host, Gino D’Campo. Asma even gifted the star a painting of himself.

She added: “It was amazing. We were a bit like ‘I can’t believe this is happening’. You are whittled down from so many families.

The Mohammed family won just over £5000 on TV game show Family Fortunes

“Seeing Gino when he came on the stage I knew then it was real!’ He’s just such a sound guy, and the banter you get from him is brilliant!”

As fans of quiz shows, the family decided to apply after Asma noticed Family Fortunes was looking for contestants. After auditioning in October 2020, they were accepted and filmed elements of the show in November and December 2020 with the show airing on Sunday.

A surprise answer to the question “a musical instrument you don’t have to blow into”, courtesy of husband Imran, saw them through to the final round, where they had a chance of winning the £30,000 prize.

Nahreen explains: “When he gave his answer, I was standing there thinking ‘this can’t be right!’

“That was our last chance to win, and he said ‘triangle!’”.

To the surprise of the Mohammeds and Gino, the answer saw them through. However, they missed out on the big prize, instead taking home £5,010, with each family member walking away with £1000 each. Rather than splash the cash, Nahreen says most of her share went towards paying bills.

They watched the show with family and friends on Sunday, and even had a surprise package arrive - a triangle, courtesy of neighbour Jeni Rankin.