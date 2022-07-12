Dick Dynamite:1944 finally gets a showing in its entirety at the Carnegie Hall in Dunfermline on Saturday, September 24.

The long-awaited, two-hour movie - an Arnie-style romp which sees the hero go up against the Nazis in a series of over-the-top exploits.- has been in the making for several years.

It also features cameos from Noah Hathaway (The Never-ending Story), and Nick Oliveri from Queens Of The Stone Age.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robbie Davidson, right, with ‘Scottie’, who plays Lieutenant Hosenkopf in Dick Dynamite.

Filming took place all over Fife and across Scotland, including airfields, underground nuclear bunkers, a Victorian toilet and with various aircraft used in the D-Day landings.

It has given a huge number of local people the opportunity to get involved - from creatives to businesses and charities.

Robbie’s previous production, Radge Land, was filmed largely in Kirkcaldy – an action-packed tale of a man who is pursued through the streets by homeless people. It drew almost 400 people to the Adam Smith Theatre.

Hitler in the snipers' scope at West Wemyss as part of Dick Dynamite 1944

He wrote Dick Dynamite in 2008, but it only started shooting in 2019 before the pandemic impacted on his schedules.

In 2018 a crowdfunding bid smashed its target.

Robbie, who shot the first four minutes initially with no budget, asked for the public’s help to raise £8000 online - just a few weeks after a well-attended launch party at the Adam Smith, the Kickstarter appeal hit £9,523.

Robbie also took a clip to the Grossmann Film Festival in Slovenia, where it was very well received.

He also gave a four-minute teaser at the Kirkcaldy theatre for local supporters as interest in Dick Dynamite continued to grow.

In 2020, the movie got locals in West Wemyss talking when Hitler was spotted on a speedboat at the harbour.

And while lockdown restrictions made things more difficult, the movie continued to progress.

Now, after a wrap party held in April, supporters can see it in its entirety at the Carnegie Hall.

The film has an afternoon screening, starting at 2:00pm. And an evening showing at 7:00pm.