Kirkcaldy fine dining restaurant Oliver Twistz closes and returns to pop-up events

A fine dining restaurant which launched in Kirkcaldy is moving out of its temporary base and returning to pop-up events.

Oliver Twistz will depart its Kirk Wynd base after this weekend. It moved in to the form WR&P premises - better known to generations in the Lang Toun as the base of the old Pancake Place - in December.

Jamie Watson and Greig Wallace are working on plans for the future, and in a FAcebook post stressed: “This is definitely not the last of Oliver Twistz.”

They carved out a first class reputation doing pop-up events at various venues including Kirkcaldy Rugby Club and the Kings Theatre, where they cooked live on stage.

Greg Wallace and Jamie Watson have announce new plans for Oliver Twistz (Pic: Submitted)

In an update on social media, they said: “We made the decision to move out of our temporary venue making this weekend the last weekend at what was the old Pancake Place. This is definitely not the last of Oliver Twistz. We do have some big news coming very soon in the coming weeks. We are going to carry on doing pop ups while the work on getting everything ready for our next venue.

“While this is happening we will be taking Oliver Twistz dining once again to pop ups once a month in Kirkcaldy and we will be looking for venues around Fife and Kinross for a second weekend. If you would like us to visit somewhere near you let us know and we will try to find a suitable venue.