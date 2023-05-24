News you can trust since 1871
Kirkcaldy firm raises thousands for Fife's Maggie's Cancer Care Centre

Staff at a Kirkcaldy manufacturing plant have taken on a high rise challenge and a successful Kitchen Table Day to raise thousands for Maggie’s Cancer Care Centre.
By Callum McCormack
Published 24th May 2023, 12:52 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 12:52 BST

Diane McDonagh, Tracey Melville and Lesley Brannan of Smith Anderson overcame their fears to take part in a 100ft abseil from the Falkirk Wheel as part of a Maggies fundraising event in March – and Lorraine Houghton, Linda Johnstone and Zoey McBride also organised a hugely successful Kitchen Table Day, holding a bake sale and selling lots of delicious, sweet treats, in the Smith Anderson office the following week.

They raised a total of £2124.00, but with Smith Anderson generously offering to match any sum raised, staff were able to hand over a cheque for £4248.00 to the Victoria Hospital based charity.

The company is a long-time supporter of the charity, and Maggie’s was keen to thank the group for its fundraising efforts and continued support.

Tracey Melville, Lorraine Houghton, Linda Johnstone, Zoey McBride and Diane McDonagh handed over their donation to Maggie's FifeTracey Melville, Lorraine Houghton, Linda Johnstone, Zoey McBride and Diane McDonagh handed over their donation to Maggie's Fife
Natalie Fairfoul, centre fundraising organiser from Maggie’s Fife, said: “We are so incredibly grateful to both those who took part in our abseil, and everyone that was involved in the Kitchen Table Day. It was such a fantastic amount to have raised and then to be match funded and effectively doubled is wonderful. We are very thankful for the continued support of Smith Anderson and the staff there”.

Olivia Slater, sales director from Smith Anderson, paid tribute to the cancer support centre and said that the company is already looking to more fundraising opportunities this year.

She said: “Maggie’s Fifeis an incredible charity and it really does deliver every promise it makes. We are very proud to support it in any way we can. The team here love fundraising for Maggie’s and look forward to more events later in 2023.”

Since Maggie’s opened its first centre in 1996, the charity has developed a programme of support that is proven to help people with cancer, as well as family and friends, take back control. Maggie’s professional staff include psychologists, cancer support specialists and benefits advisors and is funded by voluntary donations.

Maggie's Fife is based in the grounds of Kirkcaldy's Victoria Hospital.

