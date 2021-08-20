Bosses took to their Facebook page to report the news to their customers and followers yesterday evening that they have decided to close the fishery.

A statement said: “Without any prior notice, contractors turned up at fishery with excavating equipment under instruction from the landowner with instructions to gradually lower the level of the lake by at least 1/2 metre with the main sluice already being lowered by 200mm today.

The popular fishery is reported to be closing in September. Pic: Google.

“This action would render the lake not viable as fishery or a business going forward and therefore I have made the hard decision to close the fishery by the end of September."

The post goes on to say that bosses and staff at the popular fishery have been left stunned at the shock news.

“This has come as shock to everybody involved in the fishery so if anyone has any questions please get in contact with myself.

“Going forward we will try to keep everyone informed with what’s happening if and when information becomes available.

“Until we close we will increasing the catch limits with brown trout included.”

Bosses added: “We have made many new friends in the short time we have run fishery and hope you continue to support us for our last five weeks.”

Raith Lake Fly Fishing have been contacted for comment.

