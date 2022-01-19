Kirkcaldy fitness fanatic aims to run 31 miles round Beveridge Park for cancer charity

Kevin Peebles

Kevin Peebles, from Sauchenbush, is aiming to complete a number of circuits around the Fife beauty spot, completing something akin to an ultra-marathon.

The 42-year-old previously raised £1400 for the Mental Health Foundation in 2021, when he ran four miles, every four hours, over the course of 48 hours.

The latest challenge, set to take place on March 12, will see Kevin continually run the circuit of the Beveridge Park in one day – a task he expects to take him several hours.

The fitness fanatic got the idea when recently running in the park.

Kevin said: “I was running round the Beveridge Park and the idea just kind of popped into my head.

"But I decided that I would do it for charity, and Young Lives V Cancer seemed like one I wanted to help.

"It helps the kids but also helps the family, like if they’re struggling for accommodation or have to travel when the young folk are getting treatment.”

Young Lives vs Cancer, previously CLIC Sargent, offers support to young people affected by cancer, as well as their families.

It’s the latest quest for Kevin, who is keen to use his love of running to help others.

He said: “I normally just run for myself to keep ticking over. I’ve been running for about four or five years.

"I really enjoy it. It’s just something I do. I started it when I gave up football, and I find it sorts my own mental health as well.”

In the run-up to the big day in March, Kevin has a punishing schedule to get ready for the endurance test.

Working as a hydraulic engineer for Glenrothes firm Bosch Rexroth, he is fitting his training around his work schedule.He added: “If I’m working then I’ll run 5-10k on my days on, then my days off I’ll be running anything from a half marathon to 15 miles."

Kevin previously ran a marathon, which is just over 26 miles, in a little more than three hours, and is hoping to complete the ultramarathon – around 31 miles – in just under five hours.