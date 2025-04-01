Kirkcaldy Foodbank AGM to celebrate volunteers at heart of charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kirkcaldy Foodbank’s annual general meeting will celebrate its volunteers.

It takes place at Pathhead Parish Church on Friday April 11 at 7:00pm and is open to the public.

Acting chair, Angela Campbell ,said: “This year, our AGM will primarily be about thanking our volunteers and our supporters for all they do for the foodbank. “We simply could not function without them. As well as hearing some formal reports on our work and our finances, there will be time to socialise.”

Angela added: “The last 12 months has been another busy period for Kirkcaldy Foodbank. Perhaps the biggest challenge we faced was having to leave our home at Viewforth Parish Church, but thanks to the assistance of Fife Council, we are now well established in our new base at the Park Road Centre.

Kirkcaldy Foodbank handed out more than 15,500 food parcels last year, an average of almost 300 per week. That represented a drop of 11.2% on visits to the foodbank in 2023.