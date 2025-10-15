Kirkcaldy Foodbank appeal added to town’s Christmas lights switch on event

A new Christmas campaign is set to launch to support Kirkcaldy Foodbank.

It ties in with the switching on of the town’s Christmas lights when people attending will be asked to bring along donations of essential items.

The big switch-on takes place on Saturday, November 29, and the new initiative is being led by organisers Love Oor Lang Toun (LOLT) and community radio station, K107FM.

There will be donation points at various locations throughout the High Street, and the foodbank will have volunteers present to assist with collections.

Launching the appeal are (from left), Alex Airnes (K107FM), Angela Campbell (Kirkcaldy Foodbank) and Ryan Strachan (LOLT) (Pic: Submitted)

The campaign is designed to complement existing foodbank efforts, offering additional exposure and support during a time when the cost of living continues to impact many households.

Angela Campbell, who chairs Kirkcaldy Foodbank, said: “The festive season puts additional pressure on families who are already struggling to make ends meet. Any support - both in collections of food and financial donations - is hugely appreciated.

“Kirkcaldy Foodbank works throughout the year, open five days a week in several premises across the town, to help those less fortunate in our community, but even with the fantastic support we receive, we are running at a significant financial deficit.

“Hopefully the publicity surrounding the Christmas campaign will help raise our profile and enable us to continue working to ensure that no-one in the Kirkcaldy area goes hungry.

"It is vitally important that we are able to keep supporting our local community."

Ryan Strachan, Love Oor Lang Toun added: “Lang Toun Lights is a free community event and the Christmas Collection will immediately help the most vulnerable in society.”